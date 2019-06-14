Lal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan To Romance Kareena Kapoor Khan?

It’s been way too long now since the last Thugs Of Hindostan, and fans literally are craving to watch their Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, on the big screen. His next is the Forrest Gump remake, titled as Lal Singh Chaddha and although there are not much details revealed about the project, latest reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor Khan may be roped in as the leading lady. Here’s all you need to know.

According to some reports, Kareena will be seen essaying the role of Aamir’s love interest. The makers have approached her for the same, and the diva will be meeting the director, Advait Chandan, once she’s back from the London schedule of Angrezi Medium.

We’ve seen Kareena done that before in 3 Idiots, and it indeed was the best combination possible, full of life and fun. While Kareena is currently working on Dance India Dance: Battle Of The Champions as the judge and Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan, let’s see if we get to witness her & Khan’s sizzling chemistry again!

Kareena will be playing a small yet significant role of a policewoman in “Angrezi Medium“, a sequel to the 2017 film “Hindi Medium“.

Asked about how she is preparing for the role, Kareena told IANS here: “Oh God, I am super excited for this film. I have worked with all the Khans — Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir and Saif. But for me, it is an honour and privilege to work with Irrfan Khan.

“He is the pioneer, one of the finest actors among all the Khans if I may say, and he is the biggest Khan for me. So, I had to tick that box of acting with Irrfan Khan. I know it is a small role but that does not matter. I know I am too excited, and I am really looking forward to this one.”

The actress will start shooting for the film from May 15. It also features Radhika Madan and Pankaj Tripathi.

Kareena has finished shooting the Akshay Kumar-starrer “Good News“, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

