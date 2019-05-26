A few days back, the shocking surprise came in as Raghava Lawrence stepped down as director of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb. Both fans of Akki and Raghava were blown as the filmmaker left the project owing to some self-respect issues. But as per the latest proceedings, there’s rejoicing piece of news for all Raghava fans as he might return to the anticipated horror comedy.

Yesterday, Raghava Lawrence shared a heartfelt post for his fans on Twitter, in which he assured about his return as a director if given a proper self-project for his job. He also informed about today’s meeting with producers regarding the same.

He quoted, “Hi friends and fans, I had tweeted about stepping ot of the Hindi film’Laxmmi Bomb‘ a few days back. Post my tweet both Akshay Kumar Sir fans and my fans have been requesting me to do this film. I’m over-whelmed with their genuine love. But trust me, I’m equally upset for the past one week as you are. I was very thrilled to do this film, as I almost waited very long to direct this film, spent a quality time on pre-production works and have also blocked my dates for this film. Tomorrow, the producers are coming to Chennai to meet me. It’s completely in their hands now, if I’m given proper self-respect for my job, then I’ll think about it. Let’s see after the meeting. wanted to share this message to all the fans who were genuinely concerned.”

Well, we wish everything gets sorted out in the meet as fans are eagerly waiting for this collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Raghava Lawrence.

