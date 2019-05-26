Not Tony Stark Or Captain America But THIS Avenger Is Sidharth Malhotra’s Favourite!

Actor Sidharth Malhotra says the God of Thunder – Thor – is his favourite Avenger.

Sidharth on Friday night treated his fans and followers with a question and answer session where a Twitter user asked him to choose between Tony Stark and Captain America.

“Thor”, the actor replied along with a muscle and fire emoji.

He was also asked about his favourite character from the popular American sitcom “Friends”.

Sidharth said: “Chandler. Love ‘Friends'”.

Talking to a fan, the “Student Of The Year” actor said he wants to work with actress Deepika Padukone.

Another fan asked him to describe the National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar, to which he said: “Brother”.

On the work front, Sidharth currently has three projects in his kitty — “Jabariya Jodi“, “Marjavaan” and “Shershaah“.

