Kunal Kemmu – A ‘Golmaal’ Star Who Never Got His Worth In This ‘Kalyug’!

Bollywood has seen several powerhouses of the talent, who unfortunately haven’t got the dues for their noteworthy acts. Making to the such list of the underdogs is none other than Kunal Kemmu. Most of the people call him as a brother-in-law of Saif Ali Khan, but the actor has managed to establish his identity with his comic timing and subtle acting skills.

Son of assistant director Ravi Khemu and actress Jyoti Khemu, Kunal is also a grandson of renowned playwright Moti Lal Kemmu. Expectedly, Kunal enculturated the cinematic skills from the family and managed to impressed the audiences at the very age, as a child artist in movies like Raja Hindustani, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Dushman. The actor got his full-fledged ‘hero’ role in 2005 release, Kalyug, which garnered him praises for getting effortlessly into the character but it was Madhur Bhandarkar’s Traffic Signal, whiçh grabbed the limelight for him as Silsila. Contrary to the subtle and intense act of Kalyug, Silsila was a blend of antic and sympathetic person.

Further, the movies like Dhol, Superstar and Blood Money, earned him a loyal fan base, especially amongst the television viewers. Though most of them didn’t worked well at the box office, it hardly averted him to standout with his performances.

With Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise, Kunal’s Laxman became a household name with his comic timing and over the years became an important part of Bollywood’s one of the most loved franchise. Even in the horde of big names like Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the actor was the only one to win over the movie buffs, in the otherwise disappointing affair, Kalank.

Despite being a versatile performer, Kunal Kemmu’s career is just like a rollercoaster ride, and may be the poor choices of the scripts to be blamed. With still a long way to go, we hope that the actor gets what he deserves and some exciting upcoming projects like Malang and Go Goa Gone 2, prove to be game changer for him.

Kunal, who celebrated his 36th birthday yesterday, we wish him all the very best and yes, please do lots of films so that we get to see you on the big screen more often!

