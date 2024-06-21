Madgaon Express surprised cinema fans with its ode to the friendship genre of movies in India. Actor-turned-director Kunal Kemmu put his love and passion for film into his directorial debut. And now, after a successful run at the theaters and on OTT. Reports suggest that a Madagon Express 2 might be in the works, and producer Ritesh Sidhwani is spilling the beans. Here’s everything we know!

Madgaon Express tells the story of three childhood friends — Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Tiwary — who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off track.

After its theatrical debut and successful run starting March 22, 2024, Madgaon Express is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The film has gained widespread critical acclaim, and fans eagerly await news of a sequel. In a recent interview, co-producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar explored the possibilities of a sequel to the hilarious film.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the interviewer spoke about the prospect of a Madgaon Express sequel, which was suggested near the film’s end. Ritesh Sidhwani responded by saying that Madgaon Express 2 was absolutely under consideration. However, he continued, “The right person to answer that is Kunal Kemmu. But if you ask him, he will tell you yes. Will it be his next film? I don’t think so because that’s on him to decide as a filmmaker what he wants to do next.”

Ritesh Sidhwani also disclosed that the Madgaon Express script, created by actor-director Kunal Kemmu, stayed unchanged throughout the production process. He complimented Kunal’s conviction and belief in the project with helping the film succeed.

Kunal Kemmu has already answered queries about the likelihood of Madgaon Express 2 as his directorial debut. In an interview with India Today, Kunal stated, “I’d love to (come with a sequel). I’ve always maintained that when people came to see ‘Madgaon Express,’ they had no expectations. But now, when they come next, there will be expectations. It will be my responsibility to meet these.” He also mentioned that he is working on a few other ideas, but he will not pitch anything until he is sure.

Go Goa Gone fame, Kunal Khemu is the writer and director. Divyendu of Mirzapur, Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992, Nora Fatehi, and Avinash Tiwary played the leading roles in the film. Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani, known for their love of offbeat movies, produced the film under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

