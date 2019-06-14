Tanushree Dutta On Nana Patekar’s #MeToo Verdict: “I’m Not Dissapointed”

It’s been a year that Tanushree Dutta filed a sexual harassment case against Nana Patekar. The assault happened while Tanushree was shooting with Nana in 2008 for Horn Ok Please! After a handful of hearings, the veteran actor got a clean chit yesterday by Mumbai police.

#MeToo was started by Tanushree in India and overnight it became a revolution and everyone across the industry started sharing their side of the stories.

Mumbai police, in fact, gave a statement saying that the accused wasn’t found guilty of the charges. While talking to the Bombay Times Tanushree said, “ At about 5 am, I got a call from a friend who told me about it. This is disgusting because Nana Patekar has been trying to get a clean chit for a while now. I have also mentioned this earlier in an interview that our witnesses have been getting threat calls, and they are being intimidated and pressured in every way so that they do not record their statements with the police. We have 10 witnesses, out of which only one and a half statements have been recorded. The others have not even come forward, as they have got threat calls. Cops say that there is a lack of evidence. How will credible evidence be produced, if the accused is making sure that no evidence against him reaches the police? The witnesses that the police have recorded the statements (in his favour) from, are his friends. From the unit present during the time of the shoot back then, no one was really my friend. Also, the witnesses did not say nothing happened, they said, they don’t remember anything.”

She further spoke about being disappointed over the judgement to which she replied, “Disappointment happens when you are shocked about something. I didn’t have much expectation from the harassment case. I also think Nana Patekar is desperately trying to come back to Bollywood and now, he wants his name to be cleared somehow. My only hope of judgement now is from God. I will continue this fight.”

Well, the judgement has made a lot of people from the Bollywood fraternity angry.

