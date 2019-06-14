Sooryavanshi Update: Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif To Recreate Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Sooryavanshi Update: After a lot of speculations about the release date, the makers finally announced it a few days back. It was first being clashed with Salman Khan starrer Inshallah but now it will come a little early. Salman himself took to his Twitter account and announced it. He wrote, “I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it… #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020.”

Now post all the drama, a new update has got us all excited. According to PeepingMoon.com, Katrina and Akshay will be seen recreating the hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the film Mohra.

The buzz is that Rohit Shetty will be shooting the song in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. The original song featured Akshay and Raveena Tondon, and they literally set the screens on fire with their hot chemistry. We have also seen Akki and Kat in the past, and have witnessed the sensuous chemistry in the song Gale Lag Jaa in the film De Dana Dan.

Well, it will be interesting to see both of them on-screen!

