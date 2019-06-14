We couldn’t control the excitement as the news of Deepika Padukone playing the wife to husband and actor Ranveer Singh’s in his upcoming movie ’83, went official. The news was confirmed by the adorable pair and fans are all elated. As if this wasn’t enough that we got a little peek a boo when the actress took to her Instagram to show that she is really the pillar of strength of Ranveer Singh in his reel and real life.

The actress took to Instagram to share it with the world via her Insta story and it’s really cute. She posted a BTS video while Ranveer was deep in his character and wrote, “Being the supportive wife on and off the field #83TheFilm” Check it out here:

[Instagram] "Being the supportive wife on and off the field #83TheFilm " -Deepika's latest story 😌❤ pic.twitter.com/9Bm1H4r6dH — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) June 13, 2019

This is the first time Deepika & Ranveer will be seen together on the big screen post their marriage which took place last November. Ranveer on Tuesday posted a photograph of himself along with his wife Deepika and director Kabir Khan. He captioned the image: “Who better to play my wifey than my wifey? Deepika Padukone plays Romi Dev in ’83‘! Genius casting courtesy Kabir Khan.”

The movie will trace India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika will essay his wife Romi.

The beautiful couple had previously worked on epic films like “Padmavaat”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Ram Leela”.

