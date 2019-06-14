Vicky Kaushal & Nora Fatehi Collaborate For A Romantic Project! Deets Inside

Ever since release of Dilbar last year, there is no stopping Nora Fatehi. After featuring in the blockbuster number, the actress set the screen on fire with Kamariya from Stree. And not just dance, the actress got a lot of praise for her impactful role in Salman Khan’s Bharat.

Nora has been busy wrapping up Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, but apart from that, she has another promising project in the pipeline. She has given the nod to feature in a song opposite none other than Vicky Kaushal. A romantic music video, which is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, will be shot in Shimla.

“The song came to me after ‘Dilbar’ (from Satyameva Jayate) released last year and the makers had told me that they were looking for a guy to cast opposite me. The song is very different from what I have done before. It is not a dance number but a very performance oriented song revolving around a married couple and what happens between them. I won’t be dancing in this one,” informs Nora, who is leaving for Shimla on June 19 for the three-day shoot.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!