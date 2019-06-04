Actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are set to wrap up the Dubai schedule for the forthcoming film Street Dancer 3D.

Varun on Tuesday posted a photograph of himself along with Shraddha and captioned it: “Last day of the Dubai schedule with an amazing team Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Prabhudheva, Remo D’Souza #StreetDancer3D January 24, 2020.”

Street Dance 3D is a dance drama being directed by D’souza, who helmed “ABCD: Anybody Can Dance” and ABCD 2. It is set to hit the screens in January 2020.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. It also stars Nora Fatehi.

Varun was last seen on screen in Kalank, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

