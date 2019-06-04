Super 30 Trailer: Fans Have An Insane Response For Hrithik Roshan & Team!

Ever since the trailer of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 has dropped by the internet, netizens are leaving no stone unturned in showering love and appreciation for the trailer.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer gives a glimpse of mathematician Hrithik’s journey as Anand Kumar from a tutor to wealthy privileged students to guru of those from economically weaker background aspiring to the Indian Institutes of Technology or the IITs.

Hrithik as Anand Kumar makes us believe that he is the simple and ambitious Anand who does wonders with the treasure of knowledge. The fans are all praises for Hrithik Roshan and team. Check out some of the tweets below:

Winning hearts of the audience since 2000 @iHrithik with Every coming year you have proved yourself by taking up challenging roles and nailing them❤❤❤❤ @super30film #Super30Trailer — Prachi Pagaria (@PrachiPagaria) June 4, 2019

What an amazing amazing performance..!@iHrithik have nailed the idea of learning and glorified the storm of education created by @teacheranand. #Super30Trailer rocks… We couldn’t be more proud..!#HrithikRoshan — 🌟Poulomi🌟 (@poulomisabode) June 4, 2019

I loved the #super30trailer. @iHrithik , You are outstanding as usual. I loved your Bihari roop . Good to see you in this avtar & the concept of this movie. — Preeti Yadav (@PreetyY97792256) June 4, 2019

@iHrithik' dedication, patience has resulted into this classic called #Super30. FDFS to be booked.

Content + Hrithik = BO magic no.#Super30Trailer — Prabhas 🇮🇳 (@PrabhasIsLove) June 4, 2019

It’s an amazing #super30trailer

Loved it.

Eagerly waiting to see you @iHrithik and you look fab — Neel (@neel1120) June 4, 2019

@iHrithik

Love the #Super30Trailer , back again with the most unexpected script this time and it's mind blowing , Can't ask for more this time.

Eagerly waiting to hit the theatres.https://t.co/vMYFr4YAWl HR fan from childhood ✌️ — Venkatesh Pinapala (@sam9632) June 4, 2019

The first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik’s de-glam look winning appreciation from all across. With the shift of release, Super 30 has built an enormous curiosity base in the country where the trailer is being widely awaited.

Few hours post the release and the inspirational trailer is already winning hearts with massive views on its social media handles.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment.

A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

