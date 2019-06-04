Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Box Office (India): Witnesses A Slow Pace!

Latest Hollywood release Godzilla: King Of The Monsters started on a low note at the Indian Box Office but is sustaining well on lower side now. The film has earned 17.5 crores in its 5-day run including paid previews which is still a weak total.

The Michael Dougherty film doesn’t have much of time at the Indian Box Office now because Eid release, Bharat, will take away all its screens on Wednesday thus ending its run practically.

The film is also a bit low performer at the US Box Office where it’s still aiming to touch $50 million mark. The film with close to $48 million (332.50 crores approx) business stands in the Top 20 Hollywood films of 2019 in the US.

Earlier talking about Godzilla, director Michael Dougherty said that there is a hidden message in the franchise beneath all the monster mayhem and apocalyptic destruction.

He said, “Godzilla has always had a sense of mythic purpose. ‘Godzilla’ movies are big, they’re fun, but underneath all the monster mayhem and apocalyptic destruction, these movies are allegories.”

He further said the Godzilla movies are filled with metaphors, “But they are filled with metaphor. And though the themes have changed over the years, they all leave you with the same warning: that if you push too hard against nature, nature’s going to push back.”

The film stars Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler and has been released in India by Warner Bros. Pictures.

