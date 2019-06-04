BREAKING: Sidharth Sagar Shares WhatsApp Screenshots Of Subuhi Joshi’s Suicidal Thoughts!

Recently, the internet was stormed with the news of Subuhi Joshi calling off engagement with fiance Sidharth Sagar because of alleged domestic violence that she went through. Soon, Sidharth’s side of the story came out and things have only been getting messier ever since. The comedian has now shared WhatsApp screenshots of their chat where the actress can be seen begging him to get back in a relationship and threatening him with suicide or else.

Sidharth has revealed that he and Subuhi had been fighting with each other for a very long time. The two had started dating in 2014 but things had turned ugly between them and they decided to split in 2016.

The screenshots have been shared with a leading portal, International Business Times, by Sidharth himself where he alleges that Subuhi has shared as many as 500 messages which included drunk texts. She also made repeated phone calls to Sidharth asking him to come back to her and even threatened him saying that she will commit suicide and hold him responsible for her death if he refused to come back in the relation.

Check out the screenshots below:

Now, the comedian is trying to defend himself as he says, “If I was into domestic violence, then why would she call me back again after the break-up.”

The entire row began when Subuhi in a conversation with Times Of India had accused, “When we separated in 2016, he blamed his mother for it. However, she wasn’t entirely responsible for what happened; I realized it only after staying with him post our engagement. The problem is with his attitude and behaviour, but I did try my best to save the relationship. I have seen his dark side; he loses his cool over petty issues and can get violent. Woh haath uthaata hai aur cheezein phekta hai”.

