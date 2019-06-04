Super 30 Trailer: It’s A Hrithik Roshan Show All The Way!

Super 30 trailer is finally here and it’s a Hrithik Roshan show all the way! It also has been more than 2 years since we saw Hrithik making an appearance on the big screen (Kaabil, 2017). The movie has been struggling with the release since the start but finally, the day has come.

The trailer starts with introducing us to the character of Anand Kumar played by HR and how he gets appointed to play a tutor in an Engineering class. Later, he resigns from the post and starts teaching students for free.

Check out the trailer here:

Hrithik surely wears a different dialect throughout the trailer, which mellows down when you hear more from him. The usage of the English song towards the end maximises the impact of the trailer.

The film has been getting delayed for one reason or another. Earlier, “Super 30” was to release on January 25, the same date as Kangana’s “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi“. But “Super 30“, based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar, did not see the light of the day on that date due to pending production work after director Vikas Bahl was named in the #MeToo movement.

Later, it was rescheduled for a July 26 release. But the makers had to give up on that date as well after Kangana’s “Mental Hai Kya” was moved to this date. Hrithik had then said in a statement: “So as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus, I have decided to shift the release date of my film ‘Super 30‘ in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause. “Despite the film being ready, I have requested my producers to shift and announce the next suitable date as soon as possible,” added the actor, who has had a personal clash with Kangana in the past.

