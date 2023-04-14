Ever since The Kapil Sharma Show has returned to the silver screen, it’s been topping the TRP charts. The comedy show has been garnering positive response from the audience. Earlier the comedian had taken a break from his comedy show in order to return to the big screen. Well, if you have been enjoying the comedy show, then this might be a disappointing piece of news for you. If latest reports are anything to go by the The Kapil Sharma show is all set to go off-air. Yes, you heard that right!

He made a comeback with Zwigato, which release some time back and turned out to be a box office dud. Currently, the comedy show is making headlines as Salman Khan and team will be seen promoting Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A few promos have already made it to social media page which has only increased the excitement.

Coming back, according to a report in Telly Chakkar, the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have decided to pull the plug of the show. Yes, that’s true! While no appropriate reason has been revealed in the media report. It is being said that the makers are planning to bid adieu to the show in June. Well, if latest reports are anything to go by then The Kapil Sharma Show will go off-air by the mid-year.

Recently we reported, Krushna Abhishek, who along with Bharti Singh, refused to me a part of the show, is likely to return to the show. Earlier a media report stated that the comedian is once again in talks with the makers and they are planning his return on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, nothing has been made official yet. Well, it would be interesting to see if he arrived before the comedy show concludes.

As of now, there’s no confirmation on the same. We shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement!

