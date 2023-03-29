Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, are one of the most adorable couples of tinsel town and there’s no denying it. After finding solace in each other, the duo got married in a lavish wedding in December 2017. Years later, they welcomed their first little bundle of joy- a baby boy, Gola. Gola, who will turn one is already an internet sensation who enjoys a massive fan following for his cuteness.

Time and again we have seen the couple being asked about the comedian being more popular than Haarsh. Being a doting husband, he has always taken sportingly. Before anchoring shows with wifey, he was a screenwriter, which he continues to be.

During his latest interview, Haarsh Limbachiyaa was asked about his wife Bharti Singh’s popularity and her taking home a fatter paycheck than him. The anchor-screenwriter said that he feels like and he laughs at people who a problem with her earning more than him. Scroll down to know what he said.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Haarsh Limbachiyaa said, “So what if my wife takes home a fatter paycheck? I feel lucky that my wife is doing really well in life. I laugh at those who have a problem with her earning more than me, or being more popular. Aise log bahut kam hain jinko apni wife ki popularity se khushi hoti hai. Together, we make a happy world for ourselves. Others can think what they want to.”

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s adorable son Gola will celebrate his first birthday on April 3. Expressing the joy of fatherhood he has experienced, Haarsh told the portal, “The feeling is out of the world. Everything has changed for us, especially for me. Now, I plan a bit more and have become more serious. Even my writing has taken an upswing.”

