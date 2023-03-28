We have seen fans doing crazy things at concerts. Right from breaking the stage with their jumps while dancing to facing stampede, performers have witnessed different scenarios at different events. But what Maan Meri Jaan fame King witnessed was rather a hilarious scene. King, better known as, Arpan Chandel, was recently seen making his fans groove to his tunes in Kota. However, what happened next you can’t even imagine.

The rapper is well known for his songs like ‘Tu Aake Dekh Le,’ ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ and many others. He was recently in news for his collaboration with American Rapper and Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas for ‘Maan Meri Jaan After Life.’

Coming back, we recently came across a video from King’s Kota concert where the audience is seen breaking into an impromptu song. While King isn’t visible in the clip, fans are seen crooning bhajan ‘Shri Ram Jaanki.’ The caption of the video reads, “Vibe hai Vibe hai! Jai Shree Ram.”

Reacting on the same, a user wrote, “Kadak vibe” while another said, “That’s totally crazy and beautiful at the same time.”

A third user said, “The same happened after Martin Garrix’s concert in Mumbai, mera Desh badal raha hai.”

A fourth netizen said, “Ab isko v fake bateynge inke managers jaise honey Singh honey Singh badshah ke show mai chilane ko fake bataya tha.” Check out the video below:

Earlier speaking about his collaboration with Nick Jonas, he told IANS, “Obviously amazing. I have been a fan of him…Even when I was not doing music, I have been a fan of him since then. So I had manifested that I would work with him and it happened. It feels like magic.” Adding, “I was touring last season and Jay Mehta was the MD of Warner music India, he’s like a big brother and he called and said Nick Jonas wants to do a track, a global version of ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ and I was like happy and I said lock it.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the viral video? Do let us know.

