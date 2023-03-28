Urvashi Rautela enjoys a massive fanbase and never misses a chance to make headlines. With her sheer dedication and talent, the actress has come a long way. However, she often also comes under the radar of trolls for several reasons. Recently, she was spotted with International superstar Jason Derulo post-dinner. Interestingly, their video has now gone viral, and netizens can’t stop reacting. Scroll below to read the details!

The Jalebi Baby fame singer Jason Derulo, who is in India currently for his work commitments, was spotted last night in Bandra along with her beauty Urvashi for dinner.

Urvashi Rautela looked stunning as always and made sure to skip our hearts a beat as she donned a metallic silver sleeveless plunging neckline crop top, with strings attached at the back, along with black dazzled pants and pointed flared toe pumps heels, The actress accessorized her look with diamond earrings. On the other hand, Jason was spotted in a cool sweatshirt along with ripped black jeans and sports shoes. As soon as the video shared by Viral Bhayani went viral, netizens were quick to react and didn’t miss a chance to bring Rishabh Pant’s name in between. Check out the reactions below!

One of the users wrote, “Kuch toh baat hogi Rishabh bhai mai inko friendzone kar diya.”

Another was quick to notice that she was not comfortable in her clothes and wrote, “Not fit on her why is wearing these bad clothes.”

“The clothes are ill-fitting. Why does she have no fashion sense.”

“Yeh Bollywood ke chapris ko bhi friend rakhte hai kya?”

“Mujhe laga Pandaya hai.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela and Jason are soon going to be seen together in an international music video ‘Soniye’ that is going to be released soon. A few clips from the shoots have already gone viral over the internet.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below!

