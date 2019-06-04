Bigg Boss 13: Post Rakhi Sawant – Deepak Kalal, Rashami Desai & Vahbiz Dorabjee To Enter The House?

Every year, reality TV show, Bigg Boss, comes up with a new season, showcasing some new talents, stirring new controversies, and of course, there’s Salman Khan as host that most viewers look forward to. The ‘masala’ factor has since forever been striking the chords with the audiences and this year too, is going to be no less! After the latest Rakhi Sawant’s announcement of being approached with beau Deepak Kalal, now reports suggest Rashami Desai and Vahbiz Dorabjee might make an entry too.

The show is just a few months away from its premiere and as per reports stated by Pinkvilla, there are speculations that Dil Se Dil Tak actress Rashami Desai, Vivian Dsena’s ex-wife, Vahbiz Dorabjee and Balika Vadhu famed actor Shahank Vyas, have been approached for Bigg Boss 13.

Vahbiz has been very vocal, outspoken and open about her divorce with Vivian Dsena and the 2 crores alimony. There is also news that she has been offered a good amount of money for entering Big Boss Season 13, as makers will that she could contribute a lot to the show and provide the required ‘masala’. Rashami Desai on the other hand, had made a guest appearance in season 6 with her then-husband Nandish.

We know that the Big Boss fans are super excited to know about whether their favourite celebrities will enter the house this season on not.

