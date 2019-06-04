CONFIRMED: Karan Singh Grover Is All Set To Charm You As Mr. Bajaj In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2!

So many speculations have finally come to an end with Karan Singh Grover all set to play the role or Mr. Bajaj of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opposite Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles.

Karan Singh Grover is making a comeback almost after 6 years on television. Recently there were rumours that Karan might not play the character of Mr. Bajaj and that the hunt for the role was still on but putting everything to rest, a source by Pinkvilla reveals that Karan is finalised to play the role.

The source revealed, “The first promo announcing Mr Bajaj’s entry is already out and if all goes well, KSG will be shooting for his introductory promo on Thursday. Following which, the team including Erica Fernandes will be flying to Switzerland where the latter part of Bajaj’s introduction will be shot. The visas for the said names and team is already in place and they are expected to fly by June 20th.” Well, the character is supposed to enter the show by mid-june and we couldn’t be any more happier.

Recently Hina Khan made her exit from the show and garnered praise for her Cannes Red carpet look and also for the poster of her short film, Lines. As of now, she has taken a break from the show and expected to return back by August or September; however the reports also suggest that if she doesn’t return, they might have to replace her.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay2 airs on Star Plus at 8 PM from Monday to Friday. Don’t miss out Mr. Bajaj aka Karan’s entry in the show.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!