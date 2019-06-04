Not Veteran Remake, But Salman Khan Chooses Kick 2 After Dabangg 3, Inshallah & Bigg Boss 13

Salman Khan’s much-awaited Kick 2 which was announced by Sajid Nadiadwala in early 2018 is finally seeing some developments. Earlier, it was learnt that Jacqueline Fernandez will be the heroine of Salman in the sequel too and now the plans of the filming of the movie are also there.

According to the latest reports, the production house is ready to begin the film and Salman has also given his nod. Reportedly, the superstar will start the shooting of the film by April 2020 once he is done with his next projects Dabangg 3 and Inshallah. The pre-production of the film will begin by the end of this year.

The sequel is promising to be bigger and better than Kick. A source has been quoted as saying by Mid-Day, “When the sequel was announced, the script wasn’t ready. Since part one included high-octane action sequences, Nadiadwala wanted to take the second installment a notch above. Now that the production house is ready, the actor has also given his nod. Once he finishes shooting for Dabangg 3, he will move on to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, and then Kick 2.“

Talking about if the sequel will carry the story forward, the source said, “While the film will not be a continuation of the last edition, Salman’s character’s traits will be retained. Jacqueline has been finalised for it.”

Kick, when released back in 2014, proved to be one of the biggest Blockbusters. It was Salman’s first film to enter 200 crores club and is still one of his highest grossing films. Kick 2 is expected to release in December 2020.

