Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally broken the silence over the controversial meme created by Vivek Oberoi over ex-flame Aishwarya Rai.

Last month Oberoi created a buzz on Twitter by posting a meme featuring his ex-girlfriend and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her romantic life.

His tweet showcased three photos – one referring to ‘opinion poll’ having a picture of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, next was the ‘exit poll’ depicting himself with the actress and the third ‘result’, showing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya.

He captioned the image, “Haha! creative! No politics here….just life”. The tweet was not received well by the Twitterati. The tweet was later deleted by Oberoi but it angered the nerves of the film industry. Though Oberoi has claimed that he respects women his tweet was seen as disrespectful.

When Salman Khan was asked about his reaction to the meme, in an interview with Bombay Times, he said, “I don’t know about it. I haven’t seen it.” Well, it seems like Salman didn’t care a lot on this matter as he gave an indifferent response. It is said that Salman and Aishwarya’s love tale had reached its peak on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) but later things took an ugly end.

While it might be the case that he may genuinely not have seen it, there is also chance that he denied seeing it so as to avoid making any comment on it. Looks like at the moment, Salman is only interested in promoting his film Bharat which is slated to release on Eid- 5th June.

Well on the other end Saathiya Actor Vivek Oberoi was last seen in PM Narendra Modi.

