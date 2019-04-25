Parth Samthaan is going through a difficult phase in his life, he recently lost his dad and all the telly stars paid their condolences on the post.

A few days ago, Parth posted a picture of his new house that he bought for his parents as a gift and it is his first apartment in Mumbai and wrote “Gift to my Parents —-MY FIRST HOUSE IN MUMBAI This feeling is beyond happiness!”. A few days ago he shared a post of his father and captioned it with an emotional note, in the picture his father can be seen smiling and on it he wrote, “The man known for his vibrant smile ,his hard work,and the way he kept his relations ………perhaps the last time I saw Him smiling …RIP Pappa ….Love….Always” The actor is pulling it out with a smile on his face but deep down he is disheartened. He resumed shooting immediately after performing the last rites of his father in Pune.

He is famously known as Anurag Basu from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor and he got into the limelight by playing Manik Malhotra from MTV India’s show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Lately, there’s been an old video of Parth singing a Punjabi song which is going viral on the Internet. Not just his acting but his singing skills are equally good. As if the looks weren’t enough, now that he started singing also!

According to a source close to CatchNews, Ekta Kapoor declared to pack up immediately after she heard the news and Parth went to see his father directly from the studio. He was very close to his father!

