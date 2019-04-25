Chattisgarh CM SLAMS Akshay Kumar: “He Is A Canadian, Not Indian”

It was just yesterday when we witnessed PM Narendra Modi’s interview with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, and the controversies regarding the segment are already rife. The interview has been opposed by Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagal who has went onto put allegations on the former duo. Here’s exactly what happened:

In a media interaction, Bhupesh stated that he would like to ask PM Modi ji to do an interaction with a real journalist rather than a fake one. Moreover, he went onto say that Akshay Kumar as far as he knows holds a Canada citizenship and is a Canadian, not an Indian.

Moreover, the politician further went onto call it a violation and termed it as “Paid News”. Check out his statement here:



The interview which took place yesterday comprised of informal and non-political talks, which expectedly grabbed the trolls amidst the heat of 17th Lok Sabha elections.

Even Congress spokesperson had taken a dig at PM Modi saying it is Modi who is a better actor than Akshay. Randeep Surjewala quoted, “Akshay Kumarji is a great actor and we like him. He is a very successful actor. An unsuccessful politician who has decimated India’s economy, who has decimated India’s jobs, who has made life hell for India’s farmers and the poor, is now trying to become a better actor than Akshay Kumarji”.

