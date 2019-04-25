TV actress Mona Lisa has managed to stay in the news for a long time now. After her stint in popular reality show Bigg Boss, the hottie is making news these days for her supernatural horror show Nazar.

Apart from her work on television, Mona Lisa has also been in the news for her recent bathtub photo shoot. The sizzling photoshoot of Mona Lisa created waves on the internet and was loved by many of her fans.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Now she has hit the bull’s eye again as far as impressing the fans is concerned. The gorgeous babe posted yet another titillating picture of herself on Instagram which has left many of her fans drooling. In the pic, she can be seen sitting near a swimming pool wearing swimwear and with her feet dipped in water.

Mona Lisa captioned the pic, “Summer Night Is Like A Perfection Of Thought…😍 #waterbaby #poollove #summer”

Now that’s how you raise the temperature even higher in summers.

Mona Lisa has also featured in a web series, Dupur Thakurpo Season 2 in which she captured the hearts of many viewers.

Are you looking forward to see more from Mona Lisa? Do let us know.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!