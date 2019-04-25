Avengers: Endgame Advance Booking Update: With More Shows Comes More Houseful Boards!

Avengers: Endgame Advance Booking Update: And finally the much-anticipated release, Avengers: Endgame, to see its arrival tomorrow. While the record-breaking opening is on the cards, the movie is also benefitted as Kalank turned out to be a complete letdown and thus bagging more shows for itself.

Let’s take a look at the major cities to know the advance booking trends in the country:

Mumbai

Some more number of shows for every version has been allotted and as expectedly the response is of another level. The advance booking is comparatively lower in 2D versions, while 3D, IMAX 3D and 3D 4DX are terrific. Overall about 85% shows are filling fast including 65-70% houseful shows.

Delhi-NCR

In Delhi-NCR region, almost 80% shows are houseful and about 15% shows are filling fast (on the verge of houseful), for 3D and 4D version. 2D version is performing a bit lower with 65-70% shows filling fast.

Bengaluru

Just like Mumbai and Delhi, Bengaluru is way ahead in 3D and 4D version with a massive 82-85% shows filling fast (inclusive of houseful shows). 2D version is decent in a limited number of shows provided, with 35-40% oranges (filling fast).

Hyderabad

The city is showing outstanding hype with 2D, 3D and 4D versions, performing on the same lines. With 85% houseful shows and 10% filling fast, the response is HISTORIC!

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Known for spot bookings, Pune is showing surprising trends with about 70% shows filling fast.

Kolkata is amazing in 3D and advanced 3D version with 65-70% shows filling fast, while 2D version shows are decent with about 40% oranges.

Chennai is almost full for 3D version shows (inclusive of all languages), while 2D version is bit lower.

