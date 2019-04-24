Avengers: Endgame Preview: It Is All Set To Shatter All Box Office Records!

Avengers: Endgame, which will release on 26th April has broken all previous records for maximum pre-booking of movie tickets held by Star Wars;the force awakens and by Avengers: Infinity war. Overall excitement is building up at a frantic pace.

Avengers: Infinity War became the 1st super hero movie to earn over 2 Billion$. Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd movie in the series and which will conclude the 3rd phase of the Infinity Saga. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be able to see their favorite characters Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Dr Strange, Black Panther, Spiderman, Root, Rocket, Loki, Ant Man and the Wasp and of course fearsome super-villain Thanos.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

In Avengers: Infinity War, we saw the rise to power of Thanos. His belief that the world is becoming over-populated and his intense desire is to acquire the power to re-balance the world led him to evaporate/disintegrate half of the world with a click of his fingers.

In Avengers: Endgame we will know whether those who have disintegrated will come back. Logic tells us they will since future editions of movies have been announced featuring them. However, those could be prequels. More logical reason for coming back is that Thanos has the kind of power never seen before and all super-heroes need to combine and complement their powers to defeat the ferocious Titan.

Ticket bookings in India too, like the rest of the world saw frenzy. Tickets were sold out within an hour. The movie is so overbooked that probably for the 1st time multiplexes are allowing cancellation of tickets. There is a waitlist of 100-200 people per show per day for the 1st three days. In another 1st, there will be shows throughout 24 hours. Ticket prices have zoomed and reached unheard levels. Avengers: Endgame even in India promises to break all records of even popular superstars like Rajinikanth, Salman and SRK. Worldwide too, it seems certain that the record of Avengers: Infinity War will be broken.

Looking forward to watch the most awaited movie in the history of cinema.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!