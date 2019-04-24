Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: From ‘Baba’ Arjun Kapoor To ‘Chirkut’ Shraddha Kapoor; B-Town Pours Happy Wishes!

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: On Varun Dhawan’s 32nd birthday on Wednesday, a string of celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and John Abraham among many others wished the actor, whom they fondly called an “amazing actor, friend and a child who refuses to grow up”, a year full of happiness and good luck.

Varun, the son of director David Dhawan, ventured into Bollywood as an assistant director to Karan Johar on the film “My Name Is Khan“. He made his acting debut in 2012 “Student of the Year”. Later, he featured in films like “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, “ABCD 2”, “Dilwale”, “Judwaa 2”, “Badlapur”, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, “October” and “Kalank”.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

On Wednesday, it was announced that the actor will feature in the remake of the 1995 film “Coolie No. 1″, directed by his father David.

Here’s what the celebrities have tweeted:

Arjun Kapoor: My Brother from another Mother.Humare Guruji, our VD in 3D, the street dancer, the coolie, the marketer, the child who refuses to grow up.Happy Birthday Varun. Hope you lay the smack down on this coming year.

Shahid Kapoor: Happy birthday Varun. Have a good one.

John Abraham: To my little brother Varun. Happy Birthday, have a blast.

Shraddha Kapoor: Happy birthday fellow Street Dancer! Varun, you are an amazing friend, co-actor and most importantly a really nice person. Your good vibes are too contagious and you make everyone very proud. Have the best birthday! Love you.

Rajkummar Rao: Happy birthday Varun. Keep shining brother.

Kriti Sanon: Happiest Birthday to one of the nicest guys I know here. Have a fabulous day ahead and stay the super warm person you are and never grow up.

Shoojit Sircar: His innocence from our initial meetings as Dan. Happy birthday.

Ananya Panday: Happiest birthday to the student I’ll always be crushing on! Student No.1, student of the decade.

Kartik Aaryan: Happy birthday my golden hearted friend Varun, Keep spreading laughter and happiness.

Guru Randhawa: Wishing Varun bhai (brother) a very high rated happy birthday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!