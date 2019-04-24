Slow Motion Teaser From Bharat OUT: Salman Khan & Disha Patani Ka Jalwa Abhi Baki Hai Mere Dost!

Slow Motion Teaser From Bharat: Whenever there’s a Salman Khan movie set to hit the theatre screens, fans go berserk and there’s nothing but the insanity storming the internet. Ali Abbas Zafar and team after revealing the trailer of their upcoming movie, Bharat, have today released the teaser of the first song – Slow Motion, featuring Salman & Disha Patani.

The teaser of Slow Motion features Salman Khan showcasing his swagger moves along with Disha Patani who as usual looks nothing but HOT! It’s probably the best combo we’d want to see – the best of both worlds coming together for a peppy number but in a slow motion, so that we can embrace every single minute of their screen space!

The song is coming out tomorrow, and we already can’t keep calm! Are y’all equally excited?

Check out the teaser of the song Slow Motion here:

However, this freedom comes at a cost. An 8 year old boy, Bharat, makes a promise to his Father that he will keep his family together no matter what – a promise that he keeps over the next 60 years of his life, despite each decade throwing a new set of challenges at him – some humorous, some thrilling, some romantic while some life-threatening. His resilience, loyalty and a never dying spirit mirrors the fundamental qualities of our nation – Bharat!

Played by Indian superstar, Salman Khan in the title role, with Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu & Jackie Shroff, Bharat is an entertaining and endearing film about a man’s sacrifices to fulfil a promise made to his father.

