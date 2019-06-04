John Wick Star Keanu Reeves To Star In Marvel’s The Eternals?

Actor Keanu Reeves is in talks to appear in Marvel Studios’ “The Eternals” alongside actress Angelina Jolie.

Sources told the site MCU Cosmic, ‘negotiations are apparently underway already’ with Reeves, 54, to appear in the film, which is expected to release next year, reports dailymail.co.uk.

According to IMDb, Jolie and Richard Madden are linked to the film, along with Kumail Nanjiani and Dong-seok Ma. Filmmaker Chloe Zhao is directing the movie.

Reeves has not appeared in any of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was last seen in a comic book-based film in the 2005 movie “Constantine“, which also features Rachel Weisz and Shia LaBeouf.

Reeves’ career continues to flourish with a number of projects achieving success both commercially and critically. “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” has taken in more than $220 million internationally since its May 17 release and he has been lauded for his performance in Netflix film “Always Be My Maybe“.

