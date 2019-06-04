Karan Oberoi Controversy Update: Attack Was Planned By The Lawyer Of Complainant

There have been multiple updates on Karan Oberoi’s rape case lately. TV actor Karan Oberoi is making headlines every now and then for various reasons. The actor has been spending days in jail lately under the charges of rape and extortion. The complainant who is an astrologer by profession recently filed a complaint against two unknown bikers for harassing her when she was out on a morning walk on May 25th, 2019. Before leaving the spot, the attackers had hurled a chit with the message “take the case back”, the official said.

On May 31st, Mumbai police arrested all the four people in their involvement over the attack and told police that the lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan ordered them to do so. This attack was planned by the lawyer of the complainant

“During the investigation, police found Mr Khan’s role in the attack on the woman, following which he was arrested,” officials said. The police officials also said that the court has now remanded judicial custody to the lawyer and they will interrogate if the complaint that was filed was true or not or if the complainant was aware of the ‘attack’. She also accused him of filming their sex and tried to extort money by threatening to make the video public.

The 34-year-old victim said she met the accused through a dating app in 2016. Karan has been a part of showbiz for over two decades and has acted in several television serials, including “Swabhimaan”, “Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin” and “Saaya”. He was also one of the vocalists of A Band of Boys, an Indipop boy band.

