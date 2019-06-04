BREAKING: Jacqueline Fernandez In Salman Khan’s Bharat – Character Details REVEALED?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer upcoming big film Bharat has just got even bigger and more exciting. If the reports of Varun Dhawan doing a cameo in the film and playing the part of Dhirubhai Ambani were not enough, Jacqueline Fernandez has a guest appearance too.

But more than a cameo of Jacqueline, it’s the role that she is playing is exciting. According to the Bollywood Hungama report, the actress who shares a friendly bond with Salman plays the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s mother and poet Harivanshrai Bachchan’s wife Teji Bachchan in the film.

Let that sink in, now!

Interestingly Teji was one of the prominent social activists of that time and also a close confidant of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Apart from that, the role of Harivansh Rai will be played by Aliraza Namdar and Dhiren Ahuja will play the part of young Amitabh.

Now that’s news of the day! Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has also landed a lead role in Kick 2, a sequel to her and Salman Khan starrer 2014 Blockbuster Kick.

Bharat is the official Bollywood remake of Korean film Ode To My Father. The film covers the story of a man and a nation together since freedom and thus involves the characters of some of the most influential people in the Indian history.

Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in important roles.

