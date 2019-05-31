Street Dancer 3D: Prabhudheva’s Iconic ‘Mukkala Muqabala’ To Be Recreated By Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor

Of late, a new trend of remaking and recreating songs have hit the Bollywood industry rapidly. After remakes like Tamma Tamma and Aankh Maarey, the makers of Street Dancer 3D are all set to remake Prabhudheva’s iconic number Mukkala Muqabala. Along with Prabhudheva, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will also be seen shaking a leg on the upgraded version of this song.

According to Mumbai Mirror, it has been reported that the AR Rahman song has been being reworked by Tanishk Bagchi. It is also being reported that the song has already been shot in Dubai.

A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror, “It was shot during the on-going Dubai schedule with Prabhudheva taking centre stage for a minute-long solo performance, effortlessly repeating the difficult moves in a single take.” Bhushan Kumar, who is producing the film said, “There’s a situation in the film where we see Prabhudheva showcase his dance moves and I knew we needed to bring ‘Muqabala’ back. The audience will be blown away by the choreography and will love the new version as much as the original.”

Well, we just hope the makers have kept the essence of the intact and present a fresh product for us. Street Dancer 3D, which was earlier slated to release this year, is now going to release on 24th January, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!