Kangana Ranaut and Varun Dhawan are all set to battle it out at the Box Office on January 24, 2020 as their Panga and Street Dancer 3D are all set to clash.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill was earlier announced for Jan 24 release but recently, Remo D’Souza led team Street Dancer 3D also decided to push their film and come on the same day.

If doesn’t get averted, this particular clash can turn out to be really hot considering Kangana’s issues with the so-called nepotism gang/star kids which also includes Varun.

Street Dancer also starring Shraddha Kapoor in lead takes ahead the dance franchise of Remo i.e. ABCD. The previous two parts of the film turned out to be huge hits so there are all chances of this film doing well too.

Panga, on the other hand, is a sports drama. Apart from Kangana and Jassie, the film also stars Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, and Pankaj Tripathi. Delhi schedule of the film was completed last month. Jassie took to Twitter and announced the same as he wrote, “Wrapped up, abhi chalo Kolkata, yeh movie hum pure India mein shoot kar rahe hain. (Let’s go to Kolkata now. We are shooting the film all over the country).”

Meanwhile, Kangana is all set to kickstart the promotional campaign of her next film Mental Hai Kya. Varun Dhawan is set to start shooting for Coolie No. 1 along with Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Saaho.

