Saaho In Trouble? Shankar Ehsaan Loy Opt Out Of The Prabhas Starrer

After filmmaker Raghava Lawrence opted out of upcoming Bollywood film Laxmmi Bomb, music directors Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have left another biggie Saaho.

The official Twitter handle of SEL made the shocking announcement and wrote, “We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho here’s wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film :)”

The real reason behind them opting out of the film is still not revealed but the decision might just give a jolt to the Saaho makers and even fans.

According to Bollywood Life reports, the makers are now looking for a new music director and it can be Thaman SS. The talented music director has already given the background score for both the Chapters of Shades of Saaho. The makers will have to make the decision fast because even a little bit of delay can push the release date of the film which is supposed to release on Independence Day 2019.

Meanwhile, a first look poster of Saaho featuring Prabhas has just hit the web world and it has taken our excitement for the film to another level.

After the epic Baahubali series, Saaho is the first upcoming film of Prabhas. The superstar is leaving no stone unturned to make it a film worth waiting for all of his fans in the world. The action thriller film directed by Sujeeth also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

