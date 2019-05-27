Katrina Kaif Has No Grudges Against Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt & This Is The Proof!

It’s been a long time since Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor broke up. Both stars have moved on now and maintain a cordial relationship with each other. However, there’s still some curiosity in everyone’s mind and that’s why the ex-couple is always asked about each other.

Katrina who is busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat these days talked about her equation with Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, when asked about how she maintains a cordial relationship with Ranbir, Alia and even Deepika, Katrina said that she is doing to make her own life easier.

Katrina Kaif said, “I’m taking this as a compliment. But yes, if someone like you, who knows me well, feels nice about my conduct, it’s a good thing. I’m not trying to be saintly but it’s always easier to just make peace, be friends, to be loving. I’m not doing this to make your life easier. But I’m doing it to make my life easier. It genuinely is more peaceful and you feel more lighter and happier when you don’t hold on to any anger or grudges.”

Meanwhile, Katrina is all set to make her debut as a producer. Her first film which will be an official remake of the French film ‘He Loves Me He Loves Me Not’ as a producer will go on floors this year. Talking about the same, she said earlier, “That French film is a story on which we are working on for quite a sometime. It’s not a French film actually but there were few ideas which had come to me. I really liked it and I might put my name to it as a producer. I would like to put my name for which I feel very strongly about. There are few discussions happening so, hopefully this year will start shooting for the film.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!