Ajay Devgn’s Father & Well-Known Action Director, Veeru Devgan Passes Away!

One of the well-known action director of Bollywood and father of Ajay Devgn, Veeru Devgan passed away today in Mumbai. He worked on several movies like Vishwatma, Kranti, Shahensha and Phool Aur Kante, as an action choreographer.

Veeru Devgan was stressed out from prolonged illness and took his last breath here in Mumbai. He was admitted in Surya Hospital in Santacruz and suffered a cardiac arrest in the morning.

The veteran worked on over 100 Bollywood movies as an action director. He also directed Hindustan Ki Kasam in 1999, which featured Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

