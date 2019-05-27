BREAKING: Post Inshallah, A Biopic On Cards For Salman Khan?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is literally on a roll with back to back blockbuster projects that are lined up for him. To start with, there’s Bharat alongside Katrina Kaif that’s releasing on June 5th, Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Inshallah with Alia Bhatt, there’s Veteran remake and then – THEN, there’s another project that just now broke in! And if that’s not enough – it’s a biopic and here’s all you need to know about it.

According to a recent report by entertainment portal, Pinkvilla, Salman has been approached by a big banner for a biopic on BSF Jawan, set in Kashmir. A source close to the development reveals the same as, “Salman has always been extremely driven by stories that centre around India. Recently, a big banner approached him for a biopic they wish to produce. It will revolve around the life of a BSF jawaan and will be set in Kashmir.”

Moreover, according to the report, Salman has loved the idea and is keen on doing the project. “Salman loved the entire idea and felt it was an untold real-life story that needed to be told. He has given a verbal nod to the film already but his dates need to be figured out. The film can only go on floors sometime around mid next year, after SLB’s project that also stars Alia Bhatt,” the report states.

Wow, Salman Khan fans, aren’t you all going insane already?

Meanwhile, it also reveals a lot about the project. “It’s an extremely brave and inspirational story of this one man – an Indian soldier – who single-handedly ended the entire camp of Mujahideen militants around 12-14 years ago.”