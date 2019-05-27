Sunny Singh & Fatima Sana Shaikh To Pair Up In Chashme Baddoor Sequel?

A few months ago, we learnt about David Dhawan’s 2013 successful comedy, Chashme Baddoor, getting a sequel. After acquiring Sajid Samji (brother of Farhad Samji) for direction, the movie to feature fresh cast with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Sunny Singh coming on-board and the name of Fatima Sana Shaikh doing the rounds.

The report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the director approached Jacqueline Fernandez for the lead role but nothing came as concrete. The source close to the project quoted, “The idea was to have a fresh pairing, and after Sunny who is being appreciated for his special appearance in the recently released De De Pyaar De came on board, the makers are now in talks with Fatima and hopeful of getting her nod”, reports Mirror. Titled as Chashme Baddoor 2, the sequel will be produced by Zee Studios and kick-start by the year-end.

The source further adds, “It is currently in prep with the team zeroing in on the locations and getting the logistics in place”. Just like its prequel, Chashme Baddoor 2 will also feature more actors in lead.

Prequel Chashma Baddoor featured Ali Zafar, Siddharth, Divyendu Sharma and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. It marked Taapsee’s Bollywood debut.

