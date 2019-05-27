Box Office Updates: India’s Most Wanted Is A Bit Better On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi Improves

Box Office Updates: On Sunday, the collections of India’s Most Wanted became further better as 3.53 crores came in. The film has seen an increase in footfalls with every passing day, though jumps haven’t been huge. Ideally, these collections should have come on the second day, if not the first day.

Nonetheless, as long as the collections are improving, there is always hope for some sustenance in days to come. While the Arjun Kapoor starrer has collected 8.66 crores so far, it now needs to have its Monday number quite close to the Friday collections. If that turns out to be the case, there could well be a fair number that the Rajkumar Gupta directed film would manage to pull up by the end of the first week.

On the other hand PM Narendra Modi has seen a better Sunday as well with collections turning out to be 5.12 crores. The film is not finding any support from the reviews perspective and there is not much of an audience base that it is targeting either. However, amongst those who are elated with the election results, there are footfalls coming in and that is reflecting in the numbers.

The Vivek Oberoi starrer currently stands at 11.76 crores and just like India’s Most Wanted, this film too needs to have its Monday collections quite close to the Friday numbers. Both these films benefit from the fact that there is no new major release on the coming Friday. However, for that the weekdays need to be good enough so that India’s Most Wanted as well as PM Narendra Modi head into the second week with a better standing.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

