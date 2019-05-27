BREAKING: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s Bharat To Have The WIDEST Release In France & Germany!

Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif have a massive fan following and there’s no single doubt about it. What is grabbing our eyeballs currently is the love that the actors along with their upcoming movie Bharat is garnering even from the international areas. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival and the distribution rights of the movie were snapped up for the French and German territories very fast.

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Bollywood Hungama, Nikhil Namit, CEO of Reel Life Production confirmed the same as, “We had planned a wide release intentionally. This is the widest ever release in France and Germany for a Bollywood movie. We will release it with French and German sub-titles in those two countries. The decision to release in the widest possible manner was a conscious decision taken by Atul (Agnihotri). We are going for the widest release for a Bollywood film.”

A trade source also revealed to the portal how a sales booth for distribution rights was placed at the Cannes 2019, and rights for France & Germany were promptly bought. “Bharat was recently showcased at the Cannes Film Festival where there was a sales booth for distribution and the distribution rights of the movie were snapped up for the French and German territories very fast. Bharat is very hot in the international markets and the makers are also contemplating a China release as they have received lots of offers from there.”

This indeed is great news. Let’s see if the movie manages to receive the same kind of love that every Salman fan in India is crazy like!

Meanwhile, Bharat which also stars Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu amongst others will release on 5th June, 2019.

