PM Narendra Modi Movie Review: Even The Greatest Stories Need Good Narrators!

PM Narendra Modi Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Boman Irani

Director: Omung Kumar

NOTE: Any of my below comments is on the movie and not the person. So, before bashing, please know I’ve always been a fan of Narendra Modi (and also I’ve never had suicidal thoughts).

What’s Good: A rough idea of what all Narendra Modi has been through – though I can’t vouch for how much shown in the film is a complete truth

What’s Bad: It crosses every limit of calling itself a biopic – it just goes into a different zone from which it never comes back



Loo Break: Two conditions – If you’re some other party’s fan or you’re a die-hard movie buff



Watch or Not?: Rewatch the election results’ coverage that happened today, you’ll be more satisfied

The story is set throughout the country, but it starts of course with Gujarat. We see Naru aka Narendra Damodardas Modi selling tea for his living. He stays with his parents and siblings with a vision of doing something for the country. Saluting wherever he sees Indian flag and he sees it very frequently, Narendra is confused in choosing his career from – an army-man, a monk or something in politics. He decides to become a monk and goes to hills, to spend the rest of his life.

He meets a senior monk there who teaches him a few important life-lessons over the course of two years. Now, Narendra Modi wants to do something for the country, and hence he joins Gujarat politics. He levels up to the political scenario over there, and free the public from the tyrannical rule over there. He becomes everyone’s favourite but unfortunately is pushed from his own party. He returns back stronger and be the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The rest of the story sums up his race towards the top tier of political hierarchy – Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi Movie Review: Script Analysis

Being a biopic, Sandip Ssingh’s story is inspired by our Prime Minister’s life, but it takes way too many liberties to prove a point. I’m not at all denying the greatness of Mr Modi, but the film emotionally manipulates you to believe things. The whole flashback sequences of PM’s childhood, he going to the hills are stretched more than required. Poorly written lines, melodramatic angles, characters overacting just add to the dragging narrative of the film.

It has certain good moments but the majority of the film is filled with many cringe-worthy ones. The last thing it required was pop-patriotism, and it has a lot of it. The screenplay is as flawed as the story; it just doesn’t give you a chance to connect with it. A very good point mentioned by someone at the screening: “I could’ve tried to like the film if it wasn’t based on someone’s real life.” There are many incidents swept under the rug, very conveniently and we know it because we’ve seen it happen.

PM Narendra Modi Movie Review: Star Performance

Vivek Oberoi proves to be miscast. Neither he gets the tone right, nor he gets the look right. He looked similar in the later portions of Mr Modi’s life, but that’s mainly because of the make -up. He goes over-the-top in many scenes with his handwork and the way of delivering dialogues.

Manoj Joshi has done a decent job as Amit Shah. As described in the film he was Sehwag & Veeru to Modi’s Tendulkar & Jai. The chemistry between both the leads could’ve been better, but everything crawls because of a lazy screenplay. Prashant Narayanan proved to be the best of the lot. His portrayal of a corrupt business is filled with sass, and he carries it very stylishly.

PM Narendra Modi Movie Review: Direction, Music

It’s been a streak of very average films like Bhumi & Sarbjit for Omung Kumar. This being a little better attempt than Bhumi, stays one of his weakest works. Everything is abrupt & direction just lowers your interest in the film. Though comparatively, the second half is better than the first, the film lost the viewer in me in the first 10 minutes.

Going by the subject of the film, it never demanded a song. But we’ve so many, without remembering the name of any single one (let me Google). Saugandh Mujhe Iss Mitti Ki – the name is enough. We also have a rap song with a silent ‘C’ in the start; it’s named Namo Namo. No other songs are worth mentioning.

PM Narendra Modi Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, the movie lacks entertainment value as it has nothing to offer. Even the greatest of the stories require good narrators, and that’s what this biopic is missing.

Two Stars!

PM Narendra Modi Trailer

PM Narendra Modi releases on 8th February, 2019.

