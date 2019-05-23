Election Results 2019: Politics and Bollywood go hand in hand since forever. A lot of our B-Town celebrities are parliament members and have joined politics. Recently, Akshay Kumar also did an interview with Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi which went viral and he also got a backlash for the same. But nonetheless, BJP has won the elections and has clearly swept all the other parties.

Here are the B-Town celebs congratulating PM Modi:

And the nation has decided !! Here is to another 5 years to bring a change 🙏 #ModiAaRahaHai #ModiAaGaya @narendramodi #Elections2019 — Rakul Preet Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 23, 2019

The nation has spoken. Congratulations PM @narendramodi ji on the historic win. We the citizens look forward to the new heights that your leadership promises to take us 🙏🏻 @PMOIndia #ElecctionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/X9IopH1Ktx — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 23, 2019

To all the politicians who were united by their hate against @narendramodi. A humble request to you all – please spend less time hating #Modi and more time loving #Bharat🇮🇳. India needs a sensible opposition for a healthy democracy. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #ElectionResults2019 #ModiPhirSe pic.twitter.com/KWthkLltIH — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 23, 2019

Hon. Prime Minster @narendramodi, All the diligent work and commitments are paid off with your win today! Heartiest congratulations to you and @BJP4India for this historical win! 😃@amitshah @dev_fadnavis @shelarashish @raosahebdanve #electionresults2019 — Chowkidar Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) May 23, 2019

India 🇮🇳 has decided- Democracy needs to be celebrated. Many Congratulations to our Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on this huge verdict. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 23, 2019

The Indian electorate has voted wisely. Congratulations to Hon. PM Modi, NDA & all BJP party cadres who have worked tirelessly to take our country into a Golden Age that is long overdue. Jai Hind 🙏🏼 — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 23, 2019

Congratulations #PrimeMinister @narendramodi ji for a historic win in the #Elections2019. I hope you will take us to great heights. I promise to always voice my honest opinions in the interest of our great nation as a citizen without fear. Please spread love. God bless. Jai Hind. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 23, 2019

Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi . 🇮🇳 Jai Hind. 🙏🏻 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 23, 2019

Today no party, no individual won, today is that historic day when India won. We are very fortunate to have a leader like @narendramodi ji in our times, this is the beginning of a new era, time to break free and regain our lost glory…. Bharat Mata ki Jai ….Jai Hind 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

The poll results here ….. india has decided its leaders for the next five years ….n most Indians r on diff platforms seeing them emerge ! JAI HIND! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 23, 2019

Heartiest Congratulations to @narendramodi ji on a smashing win!!! I’m on a holiday in Germany but have been glued to the TV & internet since early morning with a huge smile on my face!!😃😄

🙌 Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 23, 2019

Wishing our PM a landslide victory ..!!!!!! 🙏😇🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 HAR BAAR MODI SARKAAR …!!! @narendramodi — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) May 23, 2019

Had said earlier and will repeat again – Sardar Patel had Unified India and @narendramodi will not let it disintegrate . Relax India we are truly in Safe hands . Jai Ho . Vande Matram . — Chowkidar Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 23, 2019

We all voted and Democracy has spoken. This is the will of the people. Congratulations to @narendramodi Hope India flourishes under your leadership. — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 23, 2019

The country is in awe of PM Modi and is celebrating all over the country. All the Bhakts are happy and so is Bollywood. Let’s all hope that our Hon’ble PM Modi always keeps making the citizens happy like this.

