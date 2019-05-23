Election Results 2019: Politics and Bollywood go hand in hand since forever. A lot of our B-Town celebrities are parliament members and have joined politics. Recently, Akshay Kumar also did an interview with Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi which went viral and he also got a backlash for the same. But nonetheless, BJP has won the elections and has clearly swept all the other parties.

Here are the B-Town celebs congratulating PM Modi:

#ElectionResults2019: B-Town Celebrities From Abhishek Bachchan To Vivek Oberoi Congratulating PM, Narendra Modi!
Election Results 2019: From Abhishek Bachchan To Vivek Oberoi; B-Town Congratulate PM Narendra Modi For The Big Win!

The country is in awe of PM Modi and is celebrating all over the country. All the Bhakts are happy and so is Bollywood. Let’s all hope that our Hon’ble PM Modi always keeps making the citizens happy like this.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here