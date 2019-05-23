PM Narendra Modi: Just Before The Release, Vivek Oberoi Receives Death Threats; Gets Police Protection

PM Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi is only getting strangled in more and more controversies even since he shared the meme which mocked Aishwarya Rai’s personal relations with Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan & himself. After Nation Commission Of Women (NCW), Maharashtra State Commission Of Women (MSCW) took the legal course, now the actor is getting death threats and is under police protection as the PM Narendra Modi release is round the corner.

The leading news service, ANI, reported the same as they tweeted, “Maharashtra: Actor Vivek Oberoi has been provided security by Mumbai police today after he had received threats.”

Vivek has received threats from the Naxalites. The news has been confirmed by Mumbai Police constable in a conversation with SpotboyE as he said, “Well, we don’t know how long we will be asked to give Mr. Vivek Oberoi protection, but yes, we have been pressed into duty to ensure his safety.”

PM Narendra Modi, which is a biopic based on the current Prime Minister Modi, is being directed by Omung Kumar and is produced by Anand Pandit & Sandip Singh. The movie is slated for a release tomorrow, i.e, 24th May, 2019.

