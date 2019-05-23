Election Results 2019: Leading News Channel’s Anchor Calls Sunny Deol As Sunny Leone; The Actress Tweets

Election Results 2019: The day is finally here when we will get a new government for the next 5 years. Though the results are quite evident that PM Narendra Modi will be ruling again. Now amidst the election results, a leading news channel has goofed up with the names. As we all know that Bollywood actor Sunny Deol also contested election for BJP from Gurdaspur, Punjab.

So while hosting the show while covering live counting of votes of Lok Sabha 2019, this celebrated journalist accidentally referred to Sunny Deol as Bollywood actress Sunny Leone. It was quite an embarrassing moment! Check out the video here:

When Arnab gets too Excited and goofs up Sunny Deol for Sunny Leone! 🤣 #ElectionResults2019 #ArnabOnMay23 pic.twitter.com/cgK49b42Cv — Rupesh Brahmecha (@RupeshBrahmecha) May 23, 2019

Soon after this, Sunny Leone took to her Twitter account and posted about the same. Taking a sly dig at the channel, she wrote, “Leading by How many votes ???? ;)”

Leading by How many votes ???? ;) 😜 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019

Well, one should be careful while making such statements! Isn’t it?

