Sunny Deol After Leading In Gurdaspur: “Public Has Made My Dhaai Kilo Ka Haath Even Heavier”

Sunny Deol who announced his entry in politics just last month has proved to be victorious. The Bollywood actor fought from the Gurdaspur (Punjab) constituency and proved to be the proud holder of one of the many BJP seats.

Speaking to the media while he was leading the trend, Sunny said, “I am still new here, let me work.”

Further talking about the clean victory of Modi government, he said, “I am very happy. I always wanted to see Modi getting re-elected. Rest, please let the counting complete first. I don’t like to speak when the whole process is still not finished.”

Further talking about the huge lead he got, Sunny Deol said, “I am very happy with the kind of love I am getting and I always believed that people here will make me win. Now I along with them will work to make it a very good constituency.”

Talking about hopes and responsibilities, Sunny said, “I don’t fear from hopes. I believe in working and have come with intent and will take the intent ahead. Rest, I don’t know.”

When quizzed about his “Dhaai Kilo Ka Haath”, Sunny with a strong voice and happiness on his face said, “That public has made even heavier”

Well, we are looking forward to see some amazing work from Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur.

On the Bollywood front, he was last seen in films like Blank, Bhaiaji Superhit. He has also directed his son Karan Deol’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which is slated to release this year.

