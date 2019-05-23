Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli Calls Game Of Thrones Season 8 ‘Disappointing’ Backed By A Meme

Game Of Thrones has ended and so is many expectations fans had from its finale. It has not been received well from the majority of the audience. The brainchild behind India’s blockbuster Baahubali, SS Rajamouli, tweeted about Game Of Thrones Season 8 and he’s disappointed.

He tweeted, “Good bye @GameOfThrones..😢What a journey it has been..For ten years you made our emotions rise and fall in an emotional roller coaster ride.. The impression you’ve made on art of story telling will be difficult to emulate for years to come.”

This was not it, he also continued the thread saying, “The characters whether dead are alive, are etched deeply into our memories. Thank you..Yes the #GoTS8 was disappointing, But I guess you were hinting us from the beginning…😂😂#GameOfThrones”

That’s a very cool reply from a very composed man! Fans are going berserk over the final season but look at him. Maybe it’s time to learn some tricks to keep calm from him. Created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones came to an end after premiering its last episode of the eighth and final season on Sunday night.

Game of Thrones was the top TV show on IMDb for six years in a row (2012-2017) based on the IMDb Pro proprietary weekly TV rankings, which are determined by page views of the hundreds of millions of unique monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. It may be noted that the show did not air new episodes in 2018.

