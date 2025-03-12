Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is earning significant numbers every single day and stands at a total of 543.89 crore after 26 days at the box office. The period drama is raking in records, and now the Uri actor has nailed a very significant and unique record at the box office!

Vicky Kaushal VS Highest-Grossing Films Of Bollywood Actors!

While Vicky got the highest-grossing film of his career playing Sambhaji Maharaj in the period drama, he has surpassed the highest-grossing film of every Bollywood actor except 3!

Interestingly, these three Bollywood actors are not the three Khans! There is only one Khan out of the three. Chhaava still has to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grossing film, while he has already destroyed the highest-grossing film of Aamir Khan & Salman Khan’s careers!

The other two Bollywood actors whose highest-grossers Vicky Kaushal needs to axe are Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, who delivered giants at the box office – Animal and Stree 2.

Check out the highest-grossing films of Bollywood actors at the Indian box office.

Shah Rukh Khan | Jawan | 640.42 crore*

Vicky Kaushal | Stree 2 | 627.50 crore*

Ranbir Kapoor | Animal | 554 crore*

Sunny Deol | Gadar 2 | 525.5 crore

Aamir Khan | Dangal | 387.39 crore

339.16 crore Salman Khan | Tiger Zinda Hai |

Akshay Kumar | Housefull 4 | 206 crore

Ajay Devgn | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior | 279.5 crore

Hrithik Roshan | War | 318 crore

300 crore Ranveer Singh | Padmaavat |

Kartik Aaryan | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 | 281.56 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

