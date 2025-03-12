Ne Zha 2 surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ domestic haul in just eleven days, being the highest-grossing film in a single market. The Chinese juggernaut is now set to beat the Star Wars movie at the worldwide box office as well. The animated feature continues its glorious performance even after over a month of its release. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It was directed by JJ Abrams and is the direct sequel to Return of the Jedi. The space opera epic is set thirty years after Return of the Jedi and chronologically the seventh movie of the Skywalker Saga. The movie was released in 2015 and is among the top five highest-grossing films of all time worldwide. It still holds the record of the highest-grossing movie of all time at the US box office.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report stated that Ne Zha 2 is set to beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ worldwide total tonight. The Chinese feature collected $2 million on Tuesday once again, registering the biggest sixth Tuesday in a single market ever with a dip of 41.2% from last week. With that, the film has successfully finished its sixth full week at the Chinese box office.

The Ne Zha sequel has collected over $2.03 billion in China alone in forty-two days. This weekend, the movie collected $715K across 945 theatres in the United States. It has hit the $19.36 million cume in North America, and at the worldwide box office, the movie stands at the $2.07 billion mark.

Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Force Awakens collected $936.66 million in its domestic run and a glorious $1.13 billion overseas. Its worldwide haul is $2.071 billion, and it is the fifth highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. After beating Avengers: Infinity War, Ne Zha 2 will reportedly beat the Star Wars movie tonight and become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time globally. The Ne Zha sequel has collected $322K in pre-sales for today, its seventh Wednesday.

The animated feature is playing over 136K screenings, down 1K from yesterday. Since it will be released in some European countries, the film might give the top 3 global highest-grossing films tough competition and challenge their positions.

Ne Zha 2 was released in the theatres on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Captain America: Brave New World North America Box Office: Officially Beats The First Avenger’s Domestic Haul On Its 4th Monday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News