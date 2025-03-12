Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford starrer MCU movie Captain America: Brave New World has officially bested the domestic haul of the OG Captain America movie. It has beaten The First Avenger at the global box office this weekend but failed to achieve same in the United States by narrow margin. However, it has accomplished that with its fourth Monday gross in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

The OG film marked Chris Evans’s MCU debut, and it did not perform well financially. The First Avenger is among the top lowest-grossing MCU movies of all time. Although beating that movie is not a glorious achievement, at least the 2025 film will not end up at the end of the table. Captain America 4 still has a long way to go, but these achievements help convince people to watch it and boost the collections.

On Monday, Captain America: Brave New World collected $765K on its fourth Monday, maintaining a stronghold at the box office in North America. According to Luiz Fernando, it experienced a decline of -26.4% only from last Monday. Although it is lower than what The First Avenger collected on its fourth Monday, this helped Anthony Mackie’s first solo MCU outing surpass Chris Evans’ MCU debut film.

For the record, Captain America: The First Avenger collected $985K on its 4th Monday. Captain America 4 has hit the $177.2 million cume in the United States, surpassing The First Avenger’s $176.7 million domestic haul. It has now become the third highest-grossing Captain America movie in all respects. According to the trade analyst, Mackie’s film is eyeing a $195 million to $215 million run in North America.

At the overseas box office, the film has so far clocked in $194.58 million, taking the global cume to $371.82 million. It will soon cross the $379.7 million worldwide haul of Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow.

Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

